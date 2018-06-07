Police Officer Killed In Crash Remembered For 'Big Heart, Contagious Laugh'

The Carmel police officer who was killed when his motorcycle was struck by a U.S. mail truck in Putnam County late last week is being remembered for his "big heart and contagious laugh."

Gary Pietropaolo, 29, was off-duty while driving east on Route 301 in Carmel when he was hit by the postal truck driven by 57-year-old Mary Gosney-Hyatt of Holmes as she was pulling out of a driveway. around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 7, according to Kent Police Chief Alexander DiVernieri Jr.

Pietropaolo, of Fishkill, graduated from the Westchester County Police Academy in 2011 and began his career as a police officer at SUNY New Paltz before joining the Carmel Police Department in March 2016, Carmel police said.

A visitation will be held on Monday, June 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cargain Funeral Homes, Inc. at 418 Route 6 in Mahopac. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, June 12 at 11 a.m. at St. James the Apostle R.C. Church, 12 Gleneida Ave. in Carmel. Interment will follow at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made In Memory of Gary to the Carmel PBA PO Box 101 Mahopac, NY 10541.

Peitropaolo was born on April 2, 1989 to Gary and Elizabeth (Wellington) Pietropaolo, Sr., in White Plains. He graduated from Carmel High School in 2007 and then attended Marist College where he earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. In 2011, he graduated from Westchester County Police Academy.

Pietrapaolo's friends and family are sharing remembrances of his "big heart, contagious laugh and helping hand."

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his two sisters, Kristin and Maria; grandmothers Mary Pietropaolo and Frances Wellington; his uncles Steven, Joseph, Michael and Andrew; aunts Maureen, Mary and Patricia and his fiancé and best friend Jaci.

He is also survived by his cousins: Courtney Pietropaolo, Kelsey Pietropaolo, Chloe Pietropaolo, Joseph Pietropaolo, Nicholas Pietropalo, Daniel Pietropaolo,Kayla Ihikawa, Deanna Natrella, Michael Natrella, Christine Wellington, Sean Wellington, Stephanie Wellington, Katie Donovan, TJ Boolukos, Luke Wellington, Catherine Wellington, and Matthew Wellington.

