Retired Nyack Firefighter, 51, Dies Of 9/11 Related Cancer

Retired FDNY Lt. Joseph Stach Jr. of Valley Cottage, died of 9/11 related cancer on Sunday, Jan. 7. He was 51.

Stach, who also volunteered for the Nyack Fire Department, served with the FDNY for more than 20 years, before being forced to retire in 2010 after suffering numerous illness, including pancreatic cancer.

On Sept. 11, 2001, Stach was a first responder during the event and spent the first 72 hours at Ground Zero after the attacks. Following he worked at the scene for hours, days and weeks

In a GoFundMe page , his son, Darren Sach, wrote that he wanted to share his father's story so people would know he was a hero: "When most people hear the word hero they think of their favorite comic book character, but for me, it's my dad. Growing up he was a fireman for the FDNY. He was even awarded a medal from Mayor Bloomberg for pulling a man out from a burning building. Even more courageous than that was when he was a first responder during the events of 9/11."

A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 11 at St. Ann's Church, 16 Jefferson St., Nyack with Firematic Services at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, at St. Ann's. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery at Rockland Lake after the service.

