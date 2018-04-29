Contact Us
Services Set For 'Ambitious, Kind' Kasie Del Otero, 16, Of Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
Kasie Del Otero of Franklin Lakes "was the kind of person that made you realize how good of a person you are."
Kasie Del Otero of Franklin Lakes "was the kind of person that made you realize how good of a person you are." Photo Credit: Contributed

Kasie Del Otero was as kind as she was ambitious, those who knew her said.

Funeral arrangements have been set for the 16-year-old girl Ramapo High School student from Franklin Lakes, who was struck and killed by a train early Sunday in Clifton .

A memorial Mass was scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Mount Blessed Sacrament Church in Franklin Lakes.

"I met Kasie at the beginning of my sophomore year of high school, and it is forever changed because of her," a classmate wrote. "She was the kind of person that made you realize how good of a person you are, and that’s something I will be eternally grateful for."

"Kasie was there for everybody, and her heart was golden and pure," another friend added. "She was a mediator and therapist for anybody and everyone, always putting somebody else's needs before her own.

"Her mission, when we were sad, was to make us happy or laugh. She always succeeded."

She is survived by her parents, Thomas L. Del Otero and Aurelia R. Zitman; sisters Emily and Isabelle Del Otero; and grandmother Teresita Moreiras.

