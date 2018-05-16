Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: 'Gentle' Bergen Twin, 10, Killed In School Bus Crash Had Contagious Smile
obituaries

Services Set For Beloved Bergen Teacher Killed In Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Jennifer Williamson of Paramus was killed in a school bus collision Thursday. Photo Credit: Vander Plaat Memorial Home
Flowers and candles were left at East Brook Middle School honoring teacher Jennifer Williamson (inset) and a fifth-grader killed Thursday in a school bus crash on Route 80. Photo Credit: INSET: Courtesy Kevin Kennedy/Cecilia Levine

For every student of hers -- current and former -- veteran Paramus middle-school teacher Jennifer Williamson made the most turbulent years of their young lives easier to bear.

Williamson, who taught for nearly 20 years in the district, was killed along with fifth-grader Miranda Faith Vargas when their school bus was struck by a dump truck on Route 80 during a field trip Thursday.

***

Funeral Mass for Williamson is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, May 24 at  Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church in Paramus with interment at George Washington Memorial Park.

Visitation will be Tuesday and Wednesday, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home.

***

Sarah Schweizer was in Williamson's first-ever class nearly two decades ago.

"My mom texted me the news [story in Daily Voice] describing her as an angel," Schweizer said. "All the articles about her describe her the same way! An angel, and amazing. . 😭😭😭💔💔💔💔💔 "

Nineteen years in the classroom only made Williamson more passionate about her role in her students' lives.

"[She was] one of the teachers that made my middle school years memorable," one said. "An easy, yet tough, yet fair teacher. Kind to everyone, sweet to everyone. She truly loved what she did."

Williamson was "super nice," another wrote. "She always would explain everything thoroughly and made it all fun."

"To this day, I always say that she was my favorite teacher," said Marisa Paladino. "Ms. Williamson, along with a couple of other awesome teachers at East Brook, volunteered their time to home school me when I was going through treatment for leukemia. She was so kind, and truly cared about her students."

“One small, but very meaningful gesture was when my son, then in 5th grade, had very chapped lips,” parent Elissa Cahn wrote. “Ms. W took out her own chapstick, but off the end and gave it to [him].

“As a tribute to her, I am going to take some time today to email some of my children’s teachers and let them know how much I appreciate them and how they provided a positive influence on my kids.”

******

ALSO SEE: She had a smile that touched countless hearts, a gentle soul and an intense love for her family. That's how many are expected to remember Miranda Faith Vargas at a funeral this Monday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.