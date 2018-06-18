Stony Point PD: Man Found In Damaged Car In Middle Of Road Charged With DWI

A local man who was driving drunk at three times the legal limit was busted by police after he was found sitting in the middle of the road in a wrecked vehicle, said Stony Point Police.

Surujpaul Singh, 51, was arrested Sunday after a Stony Point Police officer responded to a call of a vehicle accident on Van Buren Drive, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

Upon arrival, the officer found a disabled vehicle, occupied by Singh, in the middle of the roadway with extensive damage to the vehicle, Hylas said.

Following an investigation, Singh was arrested and charged with DWI and aggravated DWI, police said.

He was released without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on July 26.

