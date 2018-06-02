Sue Brancato, 98, Co-Founder Of Stony Point's Penguin Rep Theatre, Dies

Penguin Rep Theatre is saddened to announce the passing of Susan (Sue) Brancato, 98, of Thiells, its co-founder and long-time business manager, and mother of artistic director Joe Brancato.

Executive Director Andrew M. Horn said, “Sue ran the box office, kept the books, housed and fed actors, was the kindly and helpful voice on the phone, and so much more. She dedicated over 30 years to ensuring that professional theatre artists had a home in the lower Hudson Valley before retiring, at the age of 92, in 2011.”

She was born on August 14, 1919, to Rocco and Carolina (Zampino) Rossi. After her days in Hollywood, she married Joseph Brancato, Sr. in 1943; he predeceased her in 1978

She also was a prolific master of oil painting.

Mrs. Brancato passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 3 and is survived by her children Susan (Dr. Robert) Siragusa of Panama City, FL, Joseph (Andrew Horn) Brancato of Rockland County, and Dr. Gareth (Linda) Brancato of East Williston, NY; her grandchildren, Robb, Dana and Julie Siragusa, Sienna and Devin Brancato, & her great grandchildren Byron, Athena, Giselle and Julian Siragusa.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 6 from 4 to 9 p.m. at TJ McGowan Sons Funeral Home, 133 Broadway in Haverstraw 10927. Graveside service is on Thursday morning, June 7 at St. Anthony’s Cemetery, 36 West Nyack Road, Nanuet 10954. The family requests no flowers.

There will be a separate memorial service announced at a later date.

