Support Pours In For Family Of Area Girl Killed In Storm

Support and words of comfort are pouring in for the family of the 11-year-old Newburgh girl killed during Tuesday's storm when a tree fell on the SUV in which she was a passenger.

The girl’s mother had just parked at their Newburgh home when violent wind gusts toppled a tree and trapped the girl inside, police said.

A GoFundMe page, set up by friends, has raised more than $14,000 in just one day, with a goal of $8,000.

The page identifies the young girl as Gina Garzon, a student in Newburgh, who had just made her first communion last Saturday.

Donations will help the family cover funeral expenses and while they take some time to grieve the loss of their loved one.

The school district said that counselors will be on hand if any students need to talk about storm-related issues, including Garzon's death.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

