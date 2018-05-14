Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Coyote Sighting Reported Near Congers Elementary School
obituaries

Support Pours In For Family Of Area Girl Killed In Storm

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Gina Garzon Photo Credit: Contributed
The tree that fell on the family SUV killing their 11-year-old daughter. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

Support and words of comfort are pouring in for the family of the 11-year-old Newburgh girl killed during Tuesday's storm when a tree fell on the SUV in which she was a passenger.

The girl’s mother had just parked at their Newburgh home when violent wind gusts toppled a tree and trapped the girl inside, police said.

A GoFundMe page, set up by friends, has raised more than $14,000 in just one day, with a goal of $8,000.

The page identifies the young girl as Gina Garzon, a student in Newburgh, who had just made her first communion last Saturday.

Donations will help the family cover funeral expenses and while they take some time to grieve the loss of their loved one.

The school district said that counselors will be on hand if any students need to talk about storm-related issues, including Garzon's death.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.