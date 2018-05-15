Teacher Mourned In NJ Bus Crash Made Middle School Memorable For Many

Contact Us
Flowers and candles were left at East Brook Middle School honoring teacher Jennifer Williamson (inset) and a fifth-grader killed Thursday in a school bus crash on Route 80.
Flowers and candles were left at East Brook Middle School honoring teacher Jennifer Williamson (inset) and a fifth-grader killed Thursday in a school bus crash on Route 80. Photo Credit: INSET: Courtesy Kevin Kennedy/Cecilia Levine

For each and every student of hers -- both current and former -- veteran middle-school teacher Jennifer Williamson made class worth going to during what were the most turbulent years of their young lives.

Williamson, who taught for nearly 20 years in the district, was killed along with a fifth-grade girl when their school bus was struck by a dump truck on Route 80 during a field trip Thursday.

Sarah Schweizer was in Williamson's first-ever class nearly two decades ago.

"She was my very favorite," Schweizer said.

"My mom texted me the news [story in Daily Voice] describing her as an angel," she added. "All the articles about her describe her the same way! An angel, and amazing. . 😭😭😭💔💔💔💔💔 "

Nineteen years in the classroom only made Williamson more passionate about her role in her students' lives.

"[She was] one of the teachers that made my middle school years memorable," one said. "An easy, yet tough, yet fair teacher. Kind to everyone, sweet to everyone. She truly loved what she did."

Williamson was "super nice," another wrote. "She always would explain everything thoroughly and made it all fun."

"To this day, I always say that she was my favorite teacher," said Marisa Paladino. "Ms. Williamson, along with a couple of other awesome teachers at east brook, volunteered their time to home school me when I was going through treatment for leukemia.

"She was so kind, and truly cared about her students.... So heartbroken."

******

ALSO SEE: Paramus Girl, Beloved Teacher Killed In Route 80 School Bus Crash

