13 Firearms Seized, Three Arrested After Shots Fired In Hillburn

A report of gunshots fired in broad daylight led to police seizing more than a dozen firearms in the area.

Police from multiple jurisdictions received the reports of individuals shooting firearms in the area of Creelman Road in the Village of Hillburn just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, the Ramapo Police Department said.

Three men from New Jersey -- ages 22, 23, and 26 -- were found and charged with illegal possession of handguns as well as rifles in violation of the NY SAFE Act.

The three were also charged with discharging firearms within the town.

In their possession were seven handguns, six rifles, numerous high capacity magazines, ammunition, marijuana, and various firearm equipment.

All three men were held at the Ramapo Police Department for processing and arraignment.

No injuries were reported.

Ramapo Police did not release the names or hometowns of the three men.

