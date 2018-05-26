Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Motorist Killed After Crashing Into Sign At Hudson Valley Deli
police & fire

15-Month-Old Girl Struck, Killed By Van Driven By Father In Kaser

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Phyllis Terrace in Kaser.
Phyllis Terrace in Kaser. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 15-month-old girl was killed late Monday afternoon when she was struck by a minivan driven by her father in Rockland County.

The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. on Phyllis Terrace in the Village of Kaser, Ramapo Police said.

Arriving officers discovered that the toddler had been struck by a 2017 Toyota Sienna driven by her father. The child was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital by ambulance and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

RPD’s Accident Investigation Unit is complete at the scene, but its investigation is continuing. Traffic was minimally affected as the accident occurred in a residential parking lot, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.