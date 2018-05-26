15-Month-Old Girl Struck, Killed By Van Driven By Father In Kaser

A 15-month-old girl was killed late Monday afternoon when she was struck by a minivan driven by her father in Rockland County.

The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. on Phyllis Terrace in the Village of Kaser, Ramapo Police said.

Arriving officers discovered that the toddler had been struck by a 2017 Toyota Sienna driven by her father. The child was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital by ambulance and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

RPD’s Accident Investigation Unit is complete at the scene, but its investigation is continuing. Traffic was minimally affected as the accident occurred in a residential parking lot, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

