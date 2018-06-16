Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

police & fire

20-Year-Old Nabbed For Shoplifting After Fleeing Supermarket In Rockland

Read More Stories
Kristen Patyi, 20
Kristen Patyi, 20 Photo Credit: Stony Point Police

A 20-year-old woman was nabbed for shoplifting after fleeing a ShopRite in Rockland, according to police.

Kristen Patyi, 20, of Stony Point, was charged with petit larceny on Tuesday, June 12, after police were called to the Stony Point ShopRite for a report of shoplifting, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

A store loss prevention officers told responding officers that Patyi had stolen items from the store and then fled the area in a vehicle, said Hylas.

The employee was able to provide officers with the make, model and license plate of the fleeing vehicle, he said.

Patyi was positively identified from store video surveillance and contacted. She then turned herself into police, Hylas said.

She was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on July 5.

