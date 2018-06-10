21-Year-Old Caught With Cocaine, Laced Cookies, Brown In Ramapo

A Rockland County resident is facing drug charges after being busted with concentrated cannabis, edibles, vape pens and cocaine during a traffic stop on Route 45 in New Hempstead.

An officer from the Ramapo Police Department stopped a 21-year-old motorist from Chestnut Ridge at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Route 45 when he committed a vehicle and traffic law violation.

According to police, during the stop, the officer observed signs of possible drug possession, leading to further investigation of the vehicle. During the investigation, the officer found numerous vape pens with concentrated cannabis, organic concentrated cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis-laced cookies and brownies, marijuana and cocaine.

The driver, whose name has not been disclosed, was arrested at the scene and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana. He is due in court later this year to answer the charges.

