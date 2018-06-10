Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

21-Year-Old Caught With Cocaine, Laced Cookies, Brown In Ramapo

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A 21-year-old Rockland resident was busted with cannabis oils, edibles and cocaine. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
A 21-year-old Rockland resident was busted with cannabis oils, edibles and cocaine. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A Rockland County resident is facing drug charges after being busted with concentrated cannabis, edibles, vape pens and cocaine during a traffic stop on Route 45 in New Hempstead.

An officer from the Ramapo Police Department stopped a 21-year-old motorist from Chestnut Ridge at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Route 45 when he committed a vehicle and traffic law violation.

According to police, during the stop, the officer observed signs of possible drug possession, leading to further investigation of the vehicle. During the investigation, the officer found numerous vape pens with concentrated cannabis, organic concentrated cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis-laced cookies and brownies, marijuana and cocaine.

The driver, whose name has not been disclosed, was arrested at the scene and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana. He is due in court later this year to answer the charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.