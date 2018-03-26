24 Rockland Police Officers Receive Stop DWI Awards

Last year, a total of 839 people were arrested in Rockland County for driving while intoxicated.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco recognized 24 police officers who led the county in arrests to eliminate drunk driving.

The officers helped make 44 more arrests last year than the 795 in 2016, according to Day.

“These numbers demonstrate that our local law enforcement agencies are working hard to remove irresponsible motorists that choose to drive drunk on our roads and endanger innocent lives," Day said.

Spring Valley Officer Khalid Parwanta took top honors with 51 DWI arrests, the most by any officer in Rockland County in 2017. This was the 13th consecutive year Parwanta was honored.

Each of the 24 honorees made more than 10 drunk driving arrests on Rockland’s roadways in 2017.

"Your professionalism and dedication keep offenders off the roads and keep our families safe," Day said.

“Thank you to all of our dedicated police officers for enforcing Rockland’s zero tolerance policy toward drunk drivers,” said STOP-DWI Coordinator Leslie Berger. “We will continue to educate our young people and members of the community on the ricks and fatal consequences of drinking and driving.”

In the Town of Rampo, awards went to Officers Marc Lieman, Andre Sanchez and John Youngman as well as Detective Jonathan Quinn.

In the Village of Spring Valley, awards went to Officers Jacqueline Blumfield, Shannon Hansen and Elyokem Ungar.

In the Town of Clarkstown, an award went to Officer Ray Laschet.

In the Town of Orangetown, awards went to Officers Kyle Bach, Shane Curran and Patrick Casey.

Honored for their DWI arrests among the State Police Troop F barracks were: Troopers Daniel Balletto, Keith Fitzgerald, Thomas Orbacz, George Orfanoudakis, Kenneth Plate, Toby Schuler and Shameed Yadali

"Top Trooper" awards went to Thomas Brennan and Timothy Malley.

Rockland County Sheriff's Patrol Officer Robert Moger also was honored as were "Top Sheriff's" Deputies James Russell and Angelo Bragaglia.

