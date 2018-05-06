Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

25-Year-Old Man Killed In Bear Mountain Bridge Jump

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Bear Mountain Bridge
Bear Mountain Bridge Photo Credit: Wikipedia

A 25-year-old Westchester man was killed after jumping from the Bear Mountain Bridge.

The incident took place around 6 p.m. Tuesday when the unidentified man from Mount Pleasant died after jumping from bridge, according to state police.

The man parked his vehicle on the side of the road and walked to the mid-span of the bridge where he jumped, said Trooper AJ Hicks, with the state police.

Police were alerted to the jump by a passing motorist, and officers confirmed the incident by playing back video that monitors the bridge.

First responders from multiple agencies responded to try and rescue the man. His body was recovered by the Westchester County Police Department Marine Unit, who performed CPR without success.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.