25-Year-Old Man Killed In Bear Mountain Bridge Jump

A 25-year-old Westchester man was killed after jumping from the Bear Mountain Bridge.

The incident took place around 6 p.m. Tuesday when the unidentified man from Mount Pleasant died after jumping from bridge, according to state police.

The man parked his vehicle on the side of the road and walked to the mid-span of the bridge where he jumped, said Trooper AJ Hicks, with the state police.

Police were alerted to the jump by a passing motorist, and officers confirmed the incident by playing back video that monitors the bridge.

First responders from multiple agencies responded to try and rescue the man. His body was recovered by the Westchester County Police Department Marine Unit, who performed CPR without success.

