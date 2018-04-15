34 Tickets Dished Out In Ramapo Detail

Several commercial vehicles were taken off the road by police in Ramapo this week as they conducted a special detail targeting those drivers.

On Tuesday, the Ramapo Police Department’s commercial vehicle inspectors teamed with the New York State Department of Transportation to conduct an enforcement detail in the Hillcrest area.

During the detail, police determined that seven of the 18 commercial vehicles inspected were too unsafe to be on the road, and they were placed out of service. An additional 34 tickets were also dished out during the detail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.