Area HS Senior Killed When Car Slams Into Tree

An area high school senior known for his humor and kindness was killed in a single-vehicle crash when his car hit a tree.

John West III, 17, was killed around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after police said that he lost control of his 2003 Toyota on Route 208 in Blooming Grove in Orange County.

Washingtonville High School posted a letter, Thursday on the district’s website, notifying staff and students about West’s death,

“It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community,” Principal Brian Connolly wrote. “Yesterday afternoon, 12th-grade student John West died suddenly. We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help you and your child.”

District officials said that grief counselors and therapy dogs were on hand at the school to help anyone in need.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to help cover funeral expenses for the young man, said: "Everyone who knew John West III knew that he was one the most genuinely nice and funny people you would ever meet. He was a great kid and was taken way to soon only a few weeks before graduation."

To date, more than $24,000 had been raised.

