Area Man Arrested Twice In One Day

Monroe Police arrested a man twice in one day after he assaulted his wife during a domestic dispute and then violated a protective order.

Odi Gil-Aguilar, 30, of Monroe, was arrested on Thursday, May 10, after officers responded to a home for a report of domestic violence taking place, police said.

When officers arrived they found Gil Aguilar assaulting his wife and arrested him. An investigation into the attack found that he had bitten and punches his wife several times that day and physically prevented her from leaving the home, all while their 2-year-old child was present, police said.

Police also discovered that this type of physical abuse has been going on for the past few months but the victim was afraid to come forward. The victim had several old and new bruises all over her body from the physical abuse.

Gil-Aguilar was charged with assault, unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child and harassment. He was arraigned by the Village of Monroe Court and released on his own recognizance with an Order of Protection to stay away from the home.

But later the same day, around 8:50 p.m., police were called back to the home and found Gil-Aguilar hiding under the bed of the victim.

He was arrested again and charged with criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child. He is being held at the Orange County Jail on $5,000 bail.

During the arrest, the Monroe Police were assisted by Orange County Safe Homes.

