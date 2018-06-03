Contact Us
police & fire

Area Man Killed When Tire Flies Off Box Truck On I-95

Read More Stories
A Tuxedo Park man was killed in a Florida crash.
A Tuxedo Park man was killed in a Florida crash.

A 25-year-old Hudson Valley man died when a tire flew off a box truck on I-95, bounced across traffic and landed on top of his small SUV-type vehicle.

Joseu Alfonso Cala of Tuxedo Park was driving north on I-95 when the deadly crash occurred shortly before 6:15 p.m. Tuesday on I-95 near Commercial Boulevard in Oakland Park, Fla., according to Lt. Alvaro A. Feola, of the Florida Highway Patrol.

Feola said the box truck traveling south on I-95 when the left front tire of the truck came off, bounced over the highway’s median divider and into the northbound lanes, landing on top of Cala's 2013 Ford Echo.

A passenger in Cala's vehicle, Julianna Maria Charles, 24, of Winter Garden, received non-life threatening injuries, he added.

