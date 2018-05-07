Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

police & fire

Area Man Sexually Assaulted One Child, Made Attempt On Another, Police Say

Zak Failla
Joe Lombardi
Jacob Hogencamp.
Jacob Hogencamp. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A State Police investigation led to the arrest of a man who allegedly sexually abused a child and made an attempt at sexually abusing another.

The New York State Police Troop F Orange County Child Abuse Unit and Orange County Child Protective Service announced the arrest of Wallkill resident Jacob Hogencamp, 45, who is facing a pair of charges following the investigation.

According to police, Hogencamp allegedly engaged in an ongoing course of sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13. He also allegedly attempted to sexually abuse a second victim who was under the age of 17.

Hogencamp was arrested on Wednesday and charged with predatory sexual assault of a child, an A-II felony. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of third-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Following arraignment in the town of Woodbury, Hogencamp was remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail. He is due back in court on May 15 to answer the charges.

