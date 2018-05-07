Area Man Sexually Assaulted One Child, Made Attempt On Another, Police Say

A State Police investigation led to the arrest of a man who allegedly sexually abused a child and made an attempt at sexually abusing another.

The New York State Police Troop F Orange County Child Abuse Unit and Orange County Child Protective Service announced the arrest of Wallkill resident Jacob Hogencamp, 45, who is facing a pair of charges following the investigation.

According to police, Hogencamp allegedly engaged in an ongoing course of sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13. He also allegedly attempted to sexually abuse a second victim who was under the age of 17.

Hogencamp was arrested on Wednesday and charged with predatory sexual assault of a child, an A-II felony. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of third-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Following arraignment in the town of Woodbury, Hogencamp was remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail. He is due back in court on May 15 to answer the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.