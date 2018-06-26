Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Heat Index Of 100-Plus: Advisory Issued For Weekend Super Scorcher
police & fire

Area Mobil Station Destroyed By Fire

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Mobil station was destroyed by a fast-moving fire.
A Mobil station was destroyed by a fast-moving fire. Photo Credit: Orange and Rockland County Fire

A Mobil station on Route 17M in Orange County was completely destroyed by a fast-moving fire.

Washington Heights Assistant Fire Chief Todd Gray said the fire started around 2:43 a.m. Friday and destroyed everything but the shell of the building.

"Everything is gone except for the outside of the building," said Gray.

The fire was discovered by a Town of Wallkill police officer responding to a burglar alarm, the department said.

Gray said when crews arrived smoke was "just pouring out of the building."

One firefighter suffered a minor foot injury, but should be okay, he added.

"It doesn't appear to be a suspicious fire," Gray said.

He added that the gas pumps were never in danger of catching fire.

The department was assisted by crews from Middletown, Circleville, and Mechanicstown, and Howells firefighters were standing by in Washington Heights’s quarters.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.