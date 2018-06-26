Area Mobil Station Destroyed By Fire

A Mobil station on Route 17M in Orange County was completely destroyed by a fast-moving fire.

Washington Heights Assistant Fire Chief Todd Gray said the fire started around 2:43 a.m. Friday and destroyed everything but the shell of the building.

"Everything is gone except for the outside of the building," said Gray.

The fire was discovered by a Town of Wallkill police officer responding to a burglar alarm, the department said.

Gray said when crews arrived smoke was "just pouring out of the building."

One firefighter suffered a minor foot injury, but should be okay, he added.

"It doesn't appear to be a suspicious fire," Gray said.

He added that the gas pumps were never in danger of catching fire.

The department was assisted by crews from Middletown, Circleville, and Mechanicstown, and Howells firefighters were standing by in Washington Heights’s quarters.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.