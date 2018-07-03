Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Breaking News: West Nile Virus Detected In Rockland Mosquitoes
Attack On 89-Year-Old Woman In Rockland Was Sexual Assault, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
An 89-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Nanuet.
Photo Credit: Google Maps

An 89-year-old woman who was attacked by an unknown man or group of men was also sexually assaulted, according to the Clarkstown Police Department.

According to the department's Detective Bureau, the attack of the woman sometime between 5 p.m. on Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday near Normandy Village in Nanuet, is being classified as a sexual assault based on medical examinations of the victim, said Officer Peter Walker, spokesman for the department.

The woman is experiencing the early stages of memory loss, which accounts for some of the lack of information, said Walker.

"The department is using an abundance of resources from the law enforcement community to assist in this investigation," Walker said. "We continue to ask for the public’s assistance in this matter."

Anyone who may have noticed anything or anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the incident should contact the Clarkstown Police Department Detective Bureau at (845)639-5800 or (845)639-5840.

You may also send an anonymous tip to the police by using TIP411. Send a text message to 847411 (tip411), then type the keyword ROCKLANDCODA, add a space, type your tip info and hit send.

