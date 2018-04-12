Contact Us
Authorities Try To ID Victim In Overnight Route 287 Crash Near NY Border

Jerry DeMarco
Route 287
Route 287 Photo Credit: Googlemaps

MAHWAH, N.J. -- One person was killed when a Jeep plowed into a parked tractor-trailer overnight Sunday on Route 287 in Mahwah near the New York State line, authorities said.

Authorities were trying to identify the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene after the fiery 2:30 a.m. crash on the northbound highway melted even the license plates of the Cherokee, which struck a parked rig hauling cases of water.

Mahwah Fire Companies 1, 2 and 4 responded and extinguished the flames. Franklin Lakes provided mutual aid.

New Jersey State Police were investigating.

