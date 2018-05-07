Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
police & fire

Bergen Woman Strands Utility Worker Mid-Air In Bucket, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Elena Gerlihman was arrested on several charges.
Elena Gerlihman was arrested on several charges. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A Ridgewood woman upset with a cable company worker hopped into the cab of an Optimum truck and cut the power to a utility bucket, leaving him hanging in mid-air, police said.

Elena Gerlihman, 59, then “removed utility property from the truck and walked away,” Capt. William Amoruso said.

Responding officers found the worker stranded in the bucket near Gerlihman’s home at East Ridgewood and South Pleasant avenues, Amoruso said.

They arrested Gerlihman on charges of harassment, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, then released her pending a court date.

