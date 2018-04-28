Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Coyote Killed After Attacking Girl In Hudson Valley Was Rabid
police & fire

Bicyclist Killed After Being Hit By Pickup Driver On Route 9W

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A Red Hook man hit and killed a bicyclist in Ulster County.
A Red Hook man hit and killed a bicyclist in Ulster County. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A fatal accident involving a 33-year-old Dutchess County motorist whose pickup truck hit a bicyclist in Ulster County is under investigation, according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

The accident occurred around 6:20 p.m. Monday when Michale C. Brailey of Red Hook, who was driving his white 2013 Ford F-150 north on Route 9W when his pickup truck left the roadway and struck a bicyclist, the department said.

The bicyclist, Justin Boyd, also age 33, of Port Ewen in Ulster County, died at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies, along with help from the state police Collision Reconstruction Unit are investigating the incident.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Port Ewen Fire Department and the Town of Esopus Volunteer Ambulance Squad.

Jason Brodbeck contributed to this report.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.