Bicyclist Struck By SUV Seriously Injured In Paramus

An SUV struck and seriously injured a bicyclist who cracked the vehicle's windshield Thursday on Paramus Road in Paramus.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after being struck just south of West Midland Avenue.

The visibly distraught driver remained at the scene and was hospitalized, as well.

A flatbed tow truck lifted the SUV off the damaged bicycle and removed the vehicle from the scene.

Paramus police and EMS responded, along with an ambulance from HUMC and a paramedic team from The Valley Hospital.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.