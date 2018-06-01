Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Blauvelt Erratic Driving Stop Leads To DWI Charge For Spring Valley Woman

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Orangetown Police Department.
Orangetown Police Department. Photo Credit: File

A 64-year-old woman is facing a misdemeanor charge after being busted allegedly driving erratically while under the influence in Blauvelt and refusing to submit to a breathalyzer, police said.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, an officer from the Orangetown Police Department initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle that matched the description that had been reported to investigators earlier as “driving erratically.”

During the stop, officers said that it was determined Spring Valley resident Cathy Young was driving under the influence, and she was placed into custody. At Orangetown Police Headquarters, Young refused to submit to a chemical breath test and was subsequently charged with a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated.

Following processing, Young was released on bail and is due back in Orangetown Justice Court on June 11 to answer the charge.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.