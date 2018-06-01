Blauvelt Erratic Driving Stop Leads To DWI Charge For Spring Valley Woman

A 64-year-old woman is facing a misdemeanor charge after being busted allegedly driving erratically while under the influence in Blauvelt and refusing to submit to a breathalyzer, police said.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, an officer from the Orangetown Police Department initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle that matched the description that had been reported to investigators earlier as “driving erratically.”

During the stop, officers said that it was determined Spring Valley resident Cathy Young was driving under the influence, and she was placed into custody. At Orangetown Police Headquarters, Young refused to submit to a chemical breath test and was subsequently charged with a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated.

Following processing, Young was released on bail and is due back in Orangetown Justice Court on June 11 to answer the charge.

