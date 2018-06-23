Blauvelt Woman Charged With DWI, Possessing Pot After Erratic Driving Stop

A local woman is facing a pair of misdemeanor charges after being busted by Orangetown Police driving with an alleged blood-alcohol content more than double the legal limit in the middle of the afternoon.

An officer from the Orangetown Police Department initiated a traffic stop shortly after 2:15 p.m. on Monday afternoon, when he spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a car that had been reported as driving erratically in Blauvelt.

During the subsequent stop, the officer determined that Blauvelt resident Donna Metakis, 55, was allegedly operating the vehicle while in an intoxicated condition. She was also found to be in possession of a green leafy substance that the officer reported was marijuana.

Metakis was taken into custody at the scene and proceeded to fail a breathalyzer. She was processed at Orangetown Police Headquarters and charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than .18 percent. Following arraignment, Metakis was released on her own recognizance. She is due back in Orangetown Justice Court this week to answer the charges.

