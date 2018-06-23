Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Blauvelt Woman Charged With DWI, Possessing Pot After Erratic Driving Stop

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Orangetown Police Department.
Orangetown Police Department. Photo Credit: File

A local woman is facing a pair of misdemeanor charges after being busted by Orangetown Police driving with an alleged blood-alcohol content more than double the legal limit in the middle of the afternoon.

An officer from the Orangetown Police Department initiated a traffic stop shortly after 2:15 p.m. on Monday afternoon, when he spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a car that had been reported as driving erratically in Blauvelt.

During the subsequent stop, the officer determined that Blauvelt resident Donna Metakis, 55, was allegedly operating the vehicle while in an intoxicated condition. She was also found to be in possession of a green leafy substance that the officer reported was marijuana.

Metakis was taken into custody at the scene and proceeded to fail a breathalyzer. She was processed at Orangetown Police Headquarters and charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than .18 percent. Following arraignment, Metakis was released on her own recognizance. She is due back in Orangetown Justice Court this week to answer the charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.