Boy Hospitalized After Being Injured By West Nyack Neighbor's Fireworks

A 47-year-old man is facing charges after an 8-year-old boy was injured by fireworks the man was detonating in the area, police said.

The child was injured 9:25 p.m. Wednesday on Demarest Mill Road in West Nyack, according to Clarkstown Police Officer Peter Walker.

When police arrived on the scene they found the child with an injury below his eye. Nanuet Volunteer Ambulance Corps transported the boy and his father, who was with the child at the time of the incident, to Westchester Medical Center for medical attention, Walker said.

The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, he added.

According to Walker, it appears the accident occurred while the victim’s neighbor was shooting off fireworks. Multiple people were observing the fireworks.

One of the items apparently exploded prematurely, causing the injury to the victim. The child was the only person injured, Walker said.

The Clarkstown Police Department is investigating the incident to determine the severity of the charges to be filed against the person setting off the fireworks, Walker said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.