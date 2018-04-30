Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
police & fire

Brush Fire Burns Through Orangeburg For Hours

Kathy Reakes
Orangeburg firefighters battled a brush fire on Clausland Mountain for several hours.
Orangeburg firefighters battled a brush fire on Clausland Mountain for several hours. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

More than seven fire departments spent several hours battling a brush fire in Orangeburg after police received a report of "an odor of smoke" in the area, according to the Orangetown Police.

The call came in around 4:51 p.m. Wednesday reporting the smell near Tweed Boulevard on Clausland Mountain where responding officers found flames in the area of southwest Nike Lane, said Orangetown Sgt. Joseph Sullivan.

The Orangeburg Fire Department responded and worked until 8:15 p.m. to contain the fire, Sullivan said.

Firefighters continued to monitor the area throughout the night and officers with the police department said they would be checking surrounding roads as well as residential and park areas for signs of fire extension or related issue, Sullivan said.

Orangeburg was assisted by firefighters from Blauvelt, Tappan, Sparkill, Piermont, Nyack, Pearl River fire departments, as well as Rockland County Technical Rescue Team and Rockland County Parks Department, police said.

The South Orangetown Ambulance Corps and Rockland County Paramedics offered standby support during the large operation.

