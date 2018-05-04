Contact Us
police & fire

Burglary Suspect Attempted To Enter Nyack Business Through Roof, Police Say

Larnell Fortere
Larnell Fortere Photo Credit: Orangetown Police Department

A 27-year-old man was caugt by Orangetown police on a rooftop allegedly attempting to gain access to a Nyack business during an overnight incident over the weekend.

An Orangetown Police Officer observed Nyack resident Larnell Fortere on the roof of a Main Street business shortly after 2:45 a.m. on Sunday morning, allegedly attempting to gain entry into a building.

Further investigation into the incident led to Fortere’s arrest on a felony charge of third-degree attempted burglary. Following arraignment, Fortere was remanded to the Rockland County Jail without bail. He is due back in Nyack Justice Court later this month to answer the charge.

