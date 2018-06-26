Burglary Suspect Caught After Jumping Out Of Window To Elude Cops In Monsey

Despite jumping out of a window in an attempt to flee from police executing a warrant at a Rockland County home, a wanted Spring Valley man was taken into custody on burglary and drug charges following a brief manhunt.

Detectives from the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office attempted to track down Mark Anthony Jones, 29, at a Robert Pitt Drive residence in Monsey at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 27, as part of an ongoing warrant investigation.

As detectives entered the property, Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco III stated that Jones attempted to flee from the investigators by jumping out of a first-floor window, because he had active warrants out for his arrests for felony counts of third-degree burglary and criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Jones fled, leading to a search of the area that included foot patrols, aviation and canine units from the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office and Westchester County Police Department. Further investigation involved interviewing witnesses and the discovery of surveillance footage, which led detectives to an apartment Jones was hiding.

Once in police custody, Jones was charged with felony counts of second-degree burglary, second-degree escape, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor. The new charges are in addition to the charges included on the original warrant.

Following arraignment, Jones was remanded to the Rockland County Correctional Facility without bail. He is due back in court at a later date to answer the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.