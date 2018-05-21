Car Slams Into Pole, Causing Route 9W Closure In Rockland

Route 9W was temporarily shut down in Congers on Tuesday evening after a driver lost control of his car and struck a utility pole.

Officers from the Clarkstown Police Department were dispatched to a stretch of Route 9W, near the intersection of Lakewood Drive at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 22, when the driver struck the pole, breaking it in two.

Following the crash, first responders were forced to shut down Route 9W in both directions between Lakewood Drive and Doctor Davies Road as crews from Orange & Rockland Utilities surveyed the damage and made repairs.

The front end of the vehicle that struck the pole suffered extensive damage, as did the pole, which was eventually repaired by crews. Some residents temporarily lost power in the area as a result of the incident, though no injuries were reported by police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.