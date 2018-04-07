Central Nyack Man Caught Smoking Pot Had Active Bench Warrant, Police Say

A Rockland County man with a warrant out for his arrest was busted smoking marijuana by officers from the Orangetown Police Department.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on March 29, an Orangetown Police Officer on patrol in Nyack spotted a vehicle parked in a far isolated corner of an empty parking lot on High Avenue.

According to police, the officer approached the vehicle and found Central Nyack resident Kyel Solomon, 28, smoking marijuana inside the vehicle. Further investigation determined that there was an active bench warrant for his arrest in the Village of Nyack, and he was arrested.

Solomon was charged with criminal possession of marijuana and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Following arraignment, he was remanded to the Rockland County Jail without bail. Solomon is due back in court later this month to answer the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.