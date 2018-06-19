Check Of Illegally Parked Car Produces THC Oil, Three Arrests In Mahwah

An illegally parked Bergen County trio was carrying nearly a dozen vape cartridges filled with THC oil, Mahwah police said.

Officer John Rodriguez was on patrol when he saw the female driver park a white Infiniti in a restricted spot at a southbound Route 17 gas station, Police Chief James N. Batelli said.

Two men got out and went into the station’s convenience store while Rodriguez approached the driver, he said.

Seeing this as he emerged from the store, one of the men went back inside, joining the second, the chief said.

The officer then spoke with the driver, identified as Antonia Terranova, 21, of Oakland and one of the men, 24-year-old John Michael Robertson of East Rutherford and got conflicting accounts of what they were up to, he said.

Terranova allowed Rodriguez and responding Detective Eric Larsen to search the vehicle while admitting having THC oil, Batelli said.

A bag containing 11 THC cartridges –"yoda," "tahoe," "king louie" and "skywalker og" were found, along with some marijuana, he said.

While this was going on, the second man – identified as Aaron Minatee, 23, of Newark -- slipped away, the chief said.

They called Minatee on his phone and he returned to the scene, where he was arrested.

All three were processed at township police headquarters and released pending hearings on drug-related charges. Terranova also got a couple of traffic summonses.

