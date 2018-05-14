Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Bills Introduced To Restore Tappan Zee Bridge Name
Chestnut Ridge Woman Killed After Tree Slams Into Car During Storm

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
A woman was critically injured when a tree fell on her car on Red Schoolhouse Road in Chestnut Ridge.
A woman was critically injured when a tree fell on her car on Red Schoolhouse Road in Chestnut Ridge. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An 80-year-old woman was killed during the height of Tuesday's severe storm when a tree slammed into the driver's side of her vehicle in Rockland County.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday as the woman was driving south on Red Schoolhouse Road in the village of Chestnut Ridge during the storm when the tree toppled onto the roof of her car, said Ramapo Police Lt. Chris Franklin.

The William P. Faist Volunteer Ambulance Corps transported the Chestnut Ridge resident to Nyack Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, Franklin said.

The accident is under currently under investigation.

There were three other fatalities in the downstate New York/Connecticut area during the storm. In Orange County, an 11-year-old girl was killed after a tree fell on the car she was in , and in Fairfield County, a woman was killed after a tree fell on her car.

