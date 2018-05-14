Chestnut Ridge Woman Killed After Tree Slams Into Car During Storm

An 80-year-old woman was killed during the height of Tuesday's severe storm when a tree slammed into the driver's side of her vehicle in Rockland County.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday as the woman was driving south on Red Schoolhouse Road in the village of Chestnut Ridge during the storm when the tree toppled onto the roof of her car, said Ramapo Police Lt. Chris Franklin.

The William P. Faist Volunteer Ambulance Corps transported the Chestnut Ridge resident to Nyack Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, Franklin said.

The accident is under currently under investigation.

There were three other fatalities in the downstate New York/Connecticut area during the storm. In Orange County, an 11-year-old girl was killed after a tree fell on the car she was in , and in Fairfield County, a woman was killed after a tree fell on her car.

