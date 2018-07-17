Child Riding Bicycle Struck By Vehicle On Route 17M Airlifted To Hospital

A 12-year-old Orange County boy was airlifted to the Westchester Medical Center Trauma Unit after being struck by a vehicle.

The incident took place around 9:42 a.m. Friday on Route 17M, said Monroe Police Department Chief Dave Conklin.

According to the chief, the child was walking his bike on the shoulder of Route 17, when traffic cleared and he went to ride across Route 17M.

"Unfortunately he rode ride into the path of a vehicle that could not avoid hitting him," the chief said.

Conklin said the child, who was wearing a helmet, suffering head trauma, and possible broken bones.

"The good news is he was conscious and alert when being airlifted to the hospital," Conklin said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

