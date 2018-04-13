Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Breaking News: Flash Flooding Warning In Effect With Numerous Road Closures
police & fire

Clarkstown Closes Numerous Road Due To Flooding

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Numerous cars are stuck as several streets have flooded in town.
Numerous cars are stuck as several streets have flooded in town. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

Clarkstown Police are advising motorists that numerous roads are closing due to flooding and that several cars are stuck in the water.

Current road closures are as follows:

  • S.Pascack Road/ Forman Drive, Nanuet
  • Strawtown Road/ Parrot Road
  • Bardonia Road/Germonds Road
  • Route 59/ Palisades Center Drive
  • Route 303 at the Route 59 overpass

At least one person had to be rescued by firefighters in the Nanuet area as police work to close roads.

They are asking residents to use care and to never drive into standing or flooding water.

Click here to view a video of the flooding.

