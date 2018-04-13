Clarkstown Closes Numerous Road Due To Flooding

Clarkstown Police are advising motorists that numerous roads are closing due to flooding and that several cars are stuck in the water.

Current road closures are as follows:

S.Pascack Road/ Forman Drive, Nanuet

Strawtown Road/ Parrot Road

Bardonia Road/Germonds Road

Route 59/ Palisades Center Drive

Route 303 at the Route 59 overpass

At least one person had to be rescued by firefighters in the Nanuet area as police work to close roads.

They are asking residents to use care and to never drive into standing or flooding water.

Click here to view a video of the flooding.

