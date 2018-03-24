Contact Us
Clarkstown Dispatcher Earns Fire Chief Of Year Award

Jason DiSalvo recently received the Fire Chief of the Year Award. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department
Jason DiSalvo, surrounded by family, shows off his award. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

Clarkstown dispatcher and the former Congers Fire Chief Jason DiSalvo was recently awarded the Fire Chief of the Year Award by the Rockland County Fire Chiefs Association.

Now the Second Assistant Chief with the department, DiSalvo was presented the award for his dedication, involvement, and foresight with the department and for his employment as a communications officer with Clarkstown Police Department.

DiSalvo's family watched proudly while he received the award.

The Clarkstown Poice Department said on Facebook: "We are very proud of Jason and all of the other Clarkstown Police Employees who volunteer throughout the community. Great work Jason!"

