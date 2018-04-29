CONFIRMED: Two Struck, Killed By Train In Hackensack

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- A 51-year-old man and 48-year-old woman were struck and killed by a commuter train in Hackensack early Wednesday afternoon, NJ Transit confirmed.

The Pascack Valley Line 1613 Train bound for Spring Valley from Hoboken hit the Hackensack couple around 1:10 p.m. as they stood on the track at the intersection of Main Street and Terrace Place, NJ Transit's Nancy Snyder said.

Service was temporarily suspended in both directions between New Bridge Landing and Teterboro, Snyder said.

NJ TRANSIT bus was cross-honoring rail tickets and passes, while Rockland Coach buses were cross-honoring rail tickets and passes between Spring Valley and Pearl River, she said.

The New Jersey Transit Police Department remained at the scene leading the investigation.

Identities were temporarily being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Meanwhile, Snyder emphasized that NJ Transit "urges everyone to please stay off and away from train tracks and railroad rights of way."

