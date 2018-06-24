Congers Man Caught With Drugs In Unoccupied Nyack Building

An unoccupied building in Nyack wasn’t secretive enough for a local man who was busted by police in allegedly doing drugs while in possession of cocaine.

An officer from the Orangetown Police Department, who was on patrol shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday night, spotted Congers resident Giovanni Olivieri, 44, enter the rear yard of an unoccupied building in Nyack, leading to further investigation into the suspicious scene.

The investigation found that Olivieri was allegedly found to be in possession of a glass pipe with drug residue, a clear plastic bag containing a white substance believed to be cocaine, and a second clear plastic bag with a “green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.”

Olivieri was arrested at the scene and charged with a misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana. Following processing at Orangetown Police Headquarters, Olivieri was released on his own recognizance. Olivieri is due to appear in Nyack Justice Court on July 26 to answer the charges.

