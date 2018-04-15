Contact Us
police & fire

Congers Man Nabbed For Stealing Item From Parked Vehicle, Police Say

Burd Street in Nyack.
Burd Street in Nyack. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Rockland County man is facing charges in Orangetown after being busted illegally entering a parked car in Nyack and removing property from inside, police said.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department arrested Congers resident Giovanni Olivieri, 43, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Monday after he allegedly unlawfully entered a Burd Street vehicle hours earlier and stole a flashlight.

Police said that at the time of his arrest, Olivieri was in possession of the stolen flashlight, leading to an additional charge.

Olivieri was arrested by police and charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny. Following arraignment, he was remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of posting bail. He is due back in Nyack Justice Court later this month to answer the charges.

