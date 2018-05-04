Couple Caught With Heroin, Cocaine In Rockland Stop, Police Say

A Northern Westchester couple is behind bars after state police say they were caught with drugs during a traffic stop in Rockland County.

The two were arrested for possession of heroin and cocaine after a traffic stop on Interstate 87 in Clarkstown, police said.

Christopher Moura, 28, and Cynthia Moura, 34, both of Yorktown Heights, were each charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher Moura was additionally charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs. Both were remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.

