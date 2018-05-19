Couple Driving 91 MPH On PIP Had Counterfeit Credit Cards, Police Say

A couple is facing a series of charges after being busted by New York State Police troopers while allegedly in possession of multiple fraudulent credit cards and a fake driver’s license in the Hudson Valley.

While traveling on the Palisades Parkway in Haverstraw on Friday, May 18, troopers stopped Rosendale resident Kareem Davis, 31, for driving 91 mph in a 55 mph zone. During the subsequent stop, Davis allegedly produced a forged Alabama driver’s license.

Police said that further investigation determined that Davis and his passenger, Astoria resident Samantha Irizarry, 32, were in possession of numerous credit cards with various names, which belonged to active accounts, but with different names.

The couple was arrested and Irizarry was charged with eight counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, false impersonation and unlawful possession of marijuana. She was released on her own recognizance following arraignment. She is due back in court on June 11 to answer the charges.

Davis, who is currently out on parole, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument and was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $40,000 bond. He is due back in Orangetown Court later this year to answer the charges.

State police are asking any agency that is currently investigating anything familiar to this case to contact Investigator Jospeh Lofrese by calling (845) 782-8311.

