Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Cause Of Death Revealed For Off-Duty Rockland Sheriff Deputy
police & fire

Crash With Injuries Causes Route 202 Closure In Montebello

Zak Failla
Route 202 was temporarily shut down in Montebello as Ramapo police investigated a crash that left some with minor injuries. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Route 202 was temporarily shut down in Montebello on Tuesday as Ramapo police investigated a crash that left several people with minor injuries.

Shortly after 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 15, officers from the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to Haverstraw Road (Route 202) where there was a report of a crash with injuries, prompting a shutdown of the roadway.

According to police, tow trucks quickly cleared the two vehicles from the area and the injuries parties were treated at the scene. Route 202 was reopened within the hour. The crash is under investigation, the cause of the crash has not been released by police.

