Details Emerge In Double Tractor-Trailer I-87 Crash With Serious Injury

One person was seriously injured in a double tractor-trailer crash on I-87 that closed the major roadway in Orange County for more than 12 hours.

The crash occurred around 3:52 p.m. Monday in the town of Newburgh, said New York State Trooper Michael P. Cassella.

The initial investigation suggests vehicle one, a tandem tractor-trailer hauling recycled aluminum cans, was southbound on I-87 near mile marker 63.3 in the right lane slowing for an active construction zone which also contained an unrelated motor vehicle crash.

The tractor-trailer was then rear-ended by a second tractor-trailer, traveling at a high rate of speed resulting in the rear tandem trailer of vehicle one to lift, and then finally come to rest on top of both the tractor and trailer of vehicle two, Cassella said.

The operator of vehicle one, Charles L. Irish, 55, of the Town of Greenwich in Washington County, NY, was treated on scene and released.

The operator of vehicle two, Daniel Brodeur, 44, of La Patrie, Quebec, was entrapped in the tractor cab and extricated by Cronomer Valley Fire Department. Brodeur was then airlifted by LifeNet to Westchester Medical Center with serious injuries.

I-87 was closed for approximately 12 hours due to this serious crash, the recovery of both compromised trailer loads, and cleanup of the related diesel fuel spill.

The New York State Police were assisted on scene by Cronomer Valley Fire Department, Newburgh Ambulance, LifeNet, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Troop T Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, the Troop T and Troop F Collision Reconstruction Units.

