Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
police & fire

DOT: Tractor-Trailer Flip Closes Routes 17/287 Flyover In Mahwah All Day

Jerry DeMarco
The driver was checked out by EMS after complaining of chest pains. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco
"This accident looks worse than most because the trailer went over the guardrail and partially down the embankment." Photo Credit: Michael Ratto for DAILY VOICE
The flyover could be closed all or most of Friday, the DOT said. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Potential structural damage caused by a tractor-trailer that overturned and was partially hanging off the bridge could keep the flyover at Routes 17 and 287 closed all or most of Friday, the state Department of Transporation warned.

"This accident looks worse than most because the trailer went over the guardrail and partially down the embankment," a responder at the scene told Daily Voice following the 9:30 a.m. crash at a key traffic point for Bergen and Rockland counties.

The driver was checked out by paramedics from the Valley Hospital but seemed OK after complaining of chest pains, Mahwah Police Chief James N. Batelli said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

