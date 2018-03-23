Drifting Valley Cottage Driver Had Heroin Needles In Car, Police Charge

VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y. – A Valley Cottage motorist who had trouble staying in her lane had heroin works in her car, said police in New Jersey who pulled her over.

Fiona Pedin, 23, was stopped before dawn last Friday in Fair Lawn, NJ.

She was arrested after police found hypodermic needles and other drug paraphernalia in the car, Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Brian Metzler said. The officer also issued her a traffic summons, he said.

Pedin was released pending a hearing.

