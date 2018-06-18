Contact Us
Driver Charged After Pickup Truck Passes Stopped School Bus In Ramapo

Zak Failla
A Rockland resident was cited for passing a parked school bus and striking the flashing stop sign as the driver picked up students.
A Rockland resident was cited for passing a parked school bus and striking the flashing stop sign as the driver picked up students. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

With the academic year coming to a close, officials from the Ramapo Police Department are imploring motorists in the area to exercise caution around schools and school buses.

A marked Ramapo Police Department patrol unit was following a school bus this week when it stopped to pick up students in the area, officials said.

While the bus was stopped, an officer from the department observed the driver of a pickup truck pass the stopped school bus, striking the flashing red stop sign of the bus with its passenger mirror.

The driver - whose name was not released - was issued a summons for the vehicle and traffic law violation.

“Be aware with school winding down towards the summer busses may be transporting students all throughout the day due to varying testing schedules and shorter school days,” police noted. “Always be safe and alert on the roadways.”

