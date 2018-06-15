Driver Turns Herself In After Pedestrian Injured In Rockland Hit-Run

A woman involved in a hit-and-run incident that injured a Pearl River pedestrian turned herself into Orangetown Police on Sunday.

The woman, who has not been named by police because no charges have been filed to date, turned herself in and offered "her side of the story," the department said Monday.

The incident took place around 5 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and S. John Street in Pearl River, Orangetown Police said.

Police said a female pedestrian was struck by a silver-colored Hyundai SUV bearing an unknown NJ registration, the Orangetown Police Department said.

The woman struck by the vehicle was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Police said Monday the pedestrian was out of the hospital.

The Orangetown Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has possible surveillance video of the vehicle to please contact the Orangetown PD at (845) 359-3700.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.