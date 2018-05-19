Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Serious Crash Causes Route 45 Closure
police & fire

Driver Who Crashed, Damaged Car In Ramapo Was Drunk, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Garden State Parkway Extension near Red School House Road in Ramapo.
Garden State Parkway Extension near Red School House Road in Ramapo. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Local and state police are investigating a motor vehicle crash, where the driver was allegedly intoxicated, according to investigators in Ramapo.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department located a vehicle at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning on the Garden State Parkway Extension near Red School House Road, which was missing a front tire and had been involved in an alleged crash.

Police said that they were able to track down the driver - whose name has not been released as the investigation into the crash continues - who was allegedly intoxicated, and he was taken into custody and taken to an area hospital for treatment of a minor injury.

The location of the alleged crash is unknown. Investigators from the Ramapo Police Department are being assisted by New York State Police, New Jersey State Police and other local law enforcement agencies in the area.

This story is developing. Keep following Daily Voice for updates from police as they become available.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.