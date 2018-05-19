Driver Who Crashed, Damaged Car In Ramapo Was Drunk, Police Say

Local and state police are investigating a motor vehicle crash, where the driver was allegedly intoxicated, according to investigators in Ramapo.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department located a vehicle at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning on the Garden State Parkway Extension near Red School House Road, which was missing a front tire and had been involved in an alleged crash.

Police said that they were able to track down the driver - whose name has not been released as the investigation into the crash continues - who was allegedly intoxicated, and he was taken into custody and taken to an area hospital for treatment of a minor injury.

The location of the alleged crash is unknown. Investigators from the Ramapo Police Department are being assisted by New York State Police, New Jersey State Police and other local law enforcement agencies in the area.

This story is developing. Keep following Daily Voice for updates from police as they become available.

